‘Patrick Mahomes is the toughest guy on the team’: Chiefs DE Frank Clark expects their QB to be back soon
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark spoke to our Erin Andrews after Kansas City's big win over the Denver Broncos, explaining how the Chiefs were able to get to Joe Flacco over and over, and how the team feels in the wake of QB Patrick Mahomes' knee injury.
