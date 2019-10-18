NFL on FOX crew on how Jalen Ramsey trade impacts future of player freedom
Video Details
Michael Strahan, Howie Long, and Tony Gonzalez break down the trade that sent two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for two 1st-round picks and a 4th-round pick
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879