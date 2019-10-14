Baker Mayfield calls officiating ‘pretty bad’ in Browns loss; Mike Pereira & Dean Blandino react
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino react to Baker Mayfield’s comments on officiating following the Cleveland Browns’ loss against the Seattle Seahawks in week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
