Seahawks bust out ‘Bye, Bye, Bye’ celebration as Russell Wilson outduels Baker Mayfield in Seattle win
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
-
The only thing that could make a Week 6 win sweeter for the Seattle Seahawks was their fantastic, NSYNC-inspired "Bye, Bye, Bye" celebration after a touchdown, as Russell Wilson's squad held off Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns for a 32-28 win.
