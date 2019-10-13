Seahawks bust out ‘Bye, Bye, Bye’ celebration as Russell Wilson outduels Baker Mayfield in Seattle win

The only thing that could make a Week 6 win sweeter for the Seattle Seahawks was their fantastic, NSYNC-inspired "Bye, Bye, Bye" celebration after a touchdown, as Russell Wilson's squad held off Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns for a 32-28 win.

