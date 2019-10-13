Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson is ‘potentially the next Brady vs. Manning’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Charissa Thompson
- Dave Wannstedt
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Michael Vick
- NFL
- Tony Gonzalez
-
The FOX NFL Kickoff crew sings the praises of two of the league's brightest rising stars, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Michael Vick in particular believes this could be a rivalry for the ages.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879