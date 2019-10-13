Russell Wilson is playing his very best right now, Michael Vick says: ‘Even as he gets older, he’s getting better’
Michael Vick explains why he believes that Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson played his very best game of his career last week — and why Wilson is getting better as he gets older.
