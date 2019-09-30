Week 4: Chiefs’ resiliency, Giants’ resurgence and Redskins & Falcons’ struggles
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Atlanta Falcons
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Washington Redskins
-
The NFL on FOX crew discusses Week 4 action including Patrick Mahomes' fourth-quarter comeback for the Chiefs, the grim future for the Redskins and Falcons, and where the Giants stand with Daniel Jones as their starter.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.