Daniel Jones leads Giants back from 18 down — Ronde & Tiki Barber break it down
Daniel Jones led the Giants back from 28-10 down on the road against the Buccaneers in his first career start. Ronde and Tiki Barber discuss what Jones did well and what he can improve on as the season continues.
