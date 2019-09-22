NFL to de-emphasize holding calls starting in Week 3 — Mike Pereira explains
Mike Pereira explains to the NFL Kickoff crew why we're likely to see fewer holding penalties going forward after a huge uptick in Week 1 and 2.
