Nick Foles on Jaguars offense: ‘We’re getting closer to where we want to be’ | NFL on FOX
Video Details
Jacksonville QB Nick Foles joins Erin Andrews on the sidelines to discuss the Jaguars' upcoming season and whether or not Jacksonville can return to the playoffs after a year off.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618