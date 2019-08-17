Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi’s journey from homelessness to an NFL roster
Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was sleeping on the grass outside a training facility just months ago. His 4.38 40 time earned him a tryout with the Browns and he hasn't looked back. In his first preseason game, he returned a punt for a TD.
