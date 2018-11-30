Terry Bradshaw claims Drew Brees’ secret to success is Tom Brady’s ‘high-quality H2O’
Video Details
Terry Bradshaw channeled the Waterboy when talking about Tom Brady and Drew Brees' secrets to success at an advanced age.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618