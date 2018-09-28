The Rams and Vikings are rekindling one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries
Rams and Vikings competed in a number of fierce battles in the 1970s and they're ready to reignite the rivalry on Thursday Night Football.
BROADCASTER: Los Angeles and Minnesota from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. [INAUDIBLE] and intercepted Vikings.
FRAN TARKENTON: Rams vs Vikings. Real rock-em sock-em, old time football!
CRIS CARTER: I took a lot of pride in wearing the purple. It did mean something extra to me to be able to play for the Vikings.
JACKIE SLATER: Wearing the Rams helmet, those beautiful horns on the side. It meant a lot.
FRAN TARKENTON: We were Vikings. They'd blow the horn, and here we come! It was a great thrill.
ALAN PAGE: Playing the Rams every game, there's something on the line. And you have to go out and beat them.
JACK YOUNGBLOOD: When you play against the best, that brings out the best in you. That turned up the notch.
ERIC DICKERSON: We had great rivalry. But am I a Viking fan? No.
[MUSIC - GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, "I'M YOUR CAPTAIN (CLOSER TO HOME)"]
Everybody listen to me.
CRIS CARTER: There's huge differences between who these teams are. We have LA Going back to their original home.
ERIC DICKERSON: Hollywood, lights, camera, action.
CRIS CARTER: They have the firepower.
FRAN TARKENTON: The history of the Rams has been renewed.
[MUSIC - GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, "I'M YOUR CAPTAIN (CLOSER TO HOME)"]
I'm your captain.
JACKIE SLATER: When you look at the Minnesota Vikings and what they're doing on defense.
FRAN TARKENTON: This is the best Vikings defense since the Purple People Eaters.
MALE 1: We weren't purple and we didn't eat people. But other than that.
JACK YOUNGBLOOD: They had a reputation, much like we did in LA with the fearsome foursome.
ERIC DICKERSON: For sure, one of the greatest, if not the greatest [INAUDIBLE] in the National Football League ever.
MALE 2: These two coaches about to collide. And now we get to see it again.
MALE 3: We'll see who's the big boy on the street.
MALE 4: Vikings Rams on Fox.
JACKIE SLATER: Doesn't get any better than this.
[MUSIC - GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, "I'M YOUR CAPTAIN (CLOSER TO HOME)"]
I'm your captain, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm your cap--
