- For the third straight week, Clay Matthews call for a questionable roughing the passer call. After the game, let's just say he was not happy.

- If I wanted to hurt him, I could've. I could've put some extra on him. But that's football. Unfortunately, this league's going in a direction I think a lot of people don't like. I think they're getting soft. And the only thing hard about this league is the fines that they levy down on guys like me who play the game hard.

- I want to get your comments in just a second. But, first, I want to bring in Jay Glazer. We had a chance to talk to Clay. Jay, what's going on?

- Clay and I've been back and forth on the phone about this. Curt, he is absolutely livid. Exactly like he was just saying, he said the league is getting soft but I'm not changing the way that I play. The way that I play made me the pass rusher that I am. I don't know what the rule-makers expect for us, but it's not fair to expect us to change. Clay Matthews absolutely livid.

- Your interpretation, not only about the play, but about his reaction to it.

- I sense his frustration and I understand it. You saw, certainly, his head coach was frustrated. I think the football team was frustrated. Last week it cost them a game. And you talked about momentum-- it didn't cost them the game, but that's a momentum play and it continues a drive and they get points off a drive.

I'm not sure-- you could pull up seven to eight plays throughout the course of the day just today and it's so subjective and the calls are all over the place. As a matter of fact, a number of them aren't called. And I think Clay Matthews' hit last week was clearly not a violation. And I think today's hit was clearly not a violation. It's so subjective, it's almost like you have to make it reviewable. I think you're at that point.

- Well, I think, he's almost being treated as if he's a habitual person who is known as a cheap-shot player. But this is a guy, as he said, who just plays the game hard. He's trying his best to go within the rules, but the rules have changed so much. Got to remember-- some of these guys, these are new rules, they've had longer careers.

So you're supposed pull to adjust completely the way you play the game for the new rules. Which I get it and I understand, but in this case watching this and watching the call two weeks in a row on Clay Matthews, I feel his frustration.

- You've got to blow the whistle in the grass or you've got to review it.

- If you do, then who says that, the quarterback's going down. He gets up and spins out.

- Exactly. And, for the record, Dean Blandino, who disagreed with last week's call, he disagrees with this week's call.