CURT MENEFEE: What's going to happen in Tampa?

- Even when Jameis Winston comes back after this game, it will be Ryan Fitzpatrick's team. They want to continue going with Fitz Magic.

But it's interesting what Jameis has done off to the side. He hasn't been allowed around the facility, so he's gathered together, like, a hodgepodge unit of ex-players. And they've been practicing over out there in Tampa, trying to go through the motions as if he's still on the Buccaneers, so when he comes back in he goes right back in the flow. But unless Ryan Fitzpatrick does something dramatically bad, it will be Fitz Magic going forward.