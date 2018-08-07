ANNOUNCER: The Junior NBA World Championships-- tonight's matchup, the first of three on FS1, is Team South America boys against Team Europe. In pool play earlier today, Europe was a winner over Team India. Tonight is the first game for Team South America.

There are 32 teams-- eight boys' from US regions, eight girls' teams from these eight US regions as well. And there are also 16 international teams-- eight boys' and girls' teams from these eight regions around the globe. Truly an international opportunity for the NBA.

Pool play today and tomorrow on FS1. Each team plays three games. Some playing two games today and one tomorrow, and some one today, two tomorrow. There are no eliminations for these games that are being played on Tuesday and Wednesday here in Orlando.

After an off day on Thursday, elimination play starts on Friday. Single elimination quarterfinals at FS1 Friday. Semifinals in the US and International Championships on Fox on Saturday, and then the World Championship games on Fox on Sunday.