‘This is the cream of the crop’ | The Jr. NBA World Championship on FOX and FS1
Video Details
32 teams. 70 countries. 14-year-olds who can THROW DOWN. The Jr. NBA World Championship begins Tuesday, Aug. 7 on FS1 and FOX.
