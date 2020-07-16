Matt DiBenedetto wins final stage of All Star Open race | NASCAR on FOX
Video Details
Matt DiBenedetto cruised to victory in the third and final stage of the All Star Open race. That qualifies him for All Star Race on FOX. Clint Bowyer was then voted by fans to be the final driver admitted into the All Star Race.
