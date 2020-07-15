Bubba Wallace wrecks out of NASCAR All Star Open race and is not happy about it
Showing a fast car early, Bubba Wallace was spun out during Stage 1 of the NASCAR All Star Open race. Wallace is done for the night and will not advance to the All Star race. After wrecking out, he had a few choice words for Michael McDowell.
