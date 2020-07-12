Aric Almirola edges Chase Elliott, Joey Logano to win Stage 1 at Quaker State 400
Through 80 laps at the Quaker State 400, Aric Almirola led the pack, picking up some much-needed points as the Stage 1 winner. Chase Elliott, who finished the stage in second, and Joey Logano, who finished in third, weren’t far behind as all three jockey for the lead.
