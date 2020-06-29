FINAL LAPS: Denny Hamlin wins sixth race at Pocono, ties Jeff Gordon for most all time
Video Details
Besting Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones, who finished second and third respectively, Denny Hamlin cruised to victory at Pocono, his sixth win at the track. That mark ties him with Jeff Gordon for the most wins at the track all time.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.