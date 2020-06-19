World-renowned Host/VJ Riki Rachtman goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake

Former host of MTV’s Headbangers Ball and current host of the Cathouse Hollywood podcast, Riki Rachtman, relives some great moments from his rock star nightclub in LA ‘The Cathouse’, what it was like being in the middle of the golden years of rock/metal, how he got involved in NASCAR, his current involvement with racing and MUCH more!

