Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lap
Video Details
In a green-white flag-checker overtime battle, Ryan Newman was sent into the wall as he tried to hold off Ryan Blaney, allowing Denny Hamlin to secure his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory. Newman's car flipped, slid across the finish line, and caught fire as a result of the crash. Hamlin was removed from his car by the safety team at the track and loaded into an ambulance before being taken to a hospital.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.