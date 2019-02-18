All of the crashes from the 2019 Daytona 500

Video Details

It was a wild day at Daytona. Relive all of the crashes from the 2019 running of the Great American Race, from RIcky Stenhouse's early move that cost Bubba Wallace, among others, to William Byron's ability to make it through two big, late crashes before a third took him out -- and, of course, The Big One that cost 21 drivers a chance at crossing the finish line.

More Videos »