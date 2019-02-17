Jimmie Johnson talks to Jeff Gordon about all the changes for the 2019 NASCAR Cup season
Video Details
Jimmie Johnson sits down with Jeff Gordon and talks about the change in crew chief after so many years and his outlook for the new season.
