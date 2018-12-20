Corey LaJoie talks about his move to Go Fas Racing to run the No. 32 Cup car in 2019
Video Details
Corey LaJoie talks with Daryl Motte about his move to Go Fas Racing to run the No. 32 Cup car in 2019.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618