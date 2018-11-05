Kevin Harvick punches ticket to Homestead with his eighth victory of the year | 2018 TEXAS
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Kevin Harvick pulls away from the field on the final restart at Texas to score his eighth win of the year.
