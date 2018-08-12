Recapping Chase Elliott’s whirlwind week after scoring his first career win
Video Details
The 'NASCAR RaceDay' crew recap the whirlwind week for Chase Elliott who scored his first career win at Watkins Glen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices