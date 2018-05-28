ANNOUNCER 1: White flag. One lap to go, sponsored by Credit One Bank. Coming around to lead his 377th lap of the race.

KYLE BUSCH [ON THE RADIO]: Yeah!

ANNOUNCER 1: To take home his 47th career win. The candy man comes. Kyle Busch gets it done at Charlotte. He has now won everywhere.

KYLE BUSCH [ON THE RADIO]: You guys are amazing. Awesome job. I can't thank you all enough. Ever since I was a kid, I dreamt of this, man. Yes.

ANNOUNCER 2: We saw a dominant performance this morning from Monaco. The guy starts on the poll leads every lap. Captain Roger Penske gets his 17th Indy 500 win, and tonight Kyle Busch checks that last box. Won at every race.

ANNOUNCER 1: Kyle Busch taking home the checkered flag. Tonight's Sunoco fueling victory. Fourth win of the year. Last victory was at Richmond, three starts ago. 15th on the all-time win list.

ANNOUNCER 3: Kyle Busch grew up in Las Vegas, dreaming of being a NASCAR driver, dreaming of living here in Charlotte. Racing here and winning here. The winning part took quite a while, but Kyle, this is the one track that was left on the bucket list. And you checked it off tonight. How special is winning this one for you?

KYLE BUSCH: This one is very special. I don't think there's anything that can top Homestead, just with the meaning of what the championship is. But the Coke 600-- I have dreamt of this race since I was a kid and being able to win this race. And always watching the All-star race and then the 600 the following weekend. And being able to come out here and now win the Coca-Cola 600 is just phenomenal. It's a little boy's dreams come true.

And, man, I just want to say that-- I thank NASCAR, for one, for giving me a chance to come out here and have this opportunity to race for my dreams and to accomplish those things. And I don't know if it's ever been done before, but the first one to check off all the tracks and get it all done.

I don't want to go to any new ones. So that would just have to start the whole process over. But holy moly, I can't say enough about M&M's. Love the red, white, and blue scheme and what it means. All of our heroes, whether they're fighting for us right now or whether they're fallen heroes.

Certainly want to give remembrance to Eric Toth, who's with us and who was riding on our car tonight and his family who are with us here this weekend. So that's very, very special. Appreciate NASCAR doing that with NASCAR Salute the Troops. And of course, can't say enough about M&M's red, white, blue Interstate Batteries.

This Toyota Camry was awesome tonight. Adam Stephens and all my guys are just phenomenal to work with. And it's so much fun right now. And this NOS energy drink is going to keep us rolling for a long time tonight, that's for sure.

I also want to thank Cessna and Reim and DVX eyewear. Of course the fans. The fans for coming out here and supporting us all through all this. And man, Black Clover. DVX sunglasses. I don't know who else I'm forgetting. I'm sorry. But this is-- man, this is so huge. Come here, Buddy.

YOUNG BOY: Daddy.

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah.

YOUNG BOY: We won.

KYLE BUSCH: We won. We won.