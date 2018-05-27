Kevin Harvick slams the wall after tire failure | 2018 CHARLOTTE | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
Series Highlights: Kevin Harvick slams the wall after tire failure heading into turn three.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices