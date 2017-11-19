Matt Kenseth says he hasn’t ruled anything out except Daytona for 2018 I NASCAR RACE DAY

Matt Kenseth checks in with John Roberts ahead of what is likely his final Cup start to talk about what his future holds.

More NASCAR Videos

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates his championship win in his post-race interview | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates his championship win in his post-race interview | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

8 hours ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares special moment with Rick Hendrick after his last race | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares special moment with Rick Hendrick after his last race | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

8 hours ago

See the full highlights from Martin Truex Jr.'s championship win at Homestead-Miami

See the full highlights from Martin Truex Jr.'s championship win at Homestead-Miami

8 hours ago

Matt Kenseth finishes 8th in what is likely his final race | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Matt Kenseth finishes 8th in what is likely his final race | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

9 hours ago

Kyle Busch comes up one spot short of the championship I 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Kyle Busch comes up one spot short of the championship I 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

9 hours ago

Kevin Harvick finishes the year third in the standings | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Kevin Harvick finishes the year third in the standings | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

10 hours ago

More NASCAR Videos»