Jeff Gordon among new nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jeff Gordon is among the new nominees up for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame next year.

The four-time NASCAR champion was added to the list of 20 nominees in the first year Gordon was eligible. He retired from full-time competition after the 2015 season with 93 career Cup victories. He is currently an analyst for Fox Sports.

Also added to the list this year were Harry Gant, a driver whose career spanned two decades and two series, four-time championship winning crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine, and car owners John Holman and Ralph Moody.

Article continues below ...

The nominees were selected by a committee consisting of representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks, as well as Fox commentator Mike Joy.

Nominated this year for the Landmark Award for contributions to the sport were former broadcaster Barney Hall, the namesake of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence, and Jim Hunter, a longtime NASCAR executive and former president of Darlington Raceway.

—

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org