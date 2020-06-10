NASCAR officially banning Confederate flag at NASCAR events and properties
FOX Sports' Mike Joy releases the statement from NASCAR announcing the ban of the Confederate flag from all NASCAR events and properties moving forward. This is the next step in the sports' attempt to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement amid the protests around the world.
