Ryan Newman already released from hospital after scary crash — NASCAR Race Hub crew reacts
Less than 48 hours after a crash that left many fearing for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman's life, Newman walked out of the hospital with his daughters at his side. The NASCAR Race Hub crew shares their thoughts on the great news.
