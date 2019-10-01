‘What he did was downright disrespectful’ – Larry Mac and Regan Smith react to the Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman incident
Video Details
- Alex Bowman
- Darrell Wallace Jr.
- Darrell Wallace Jr.
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR Race Hub
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Race Hub
- Regan Smith
- Regan Smith
-
Larry McReynolds and Regan Smith react to the incident between Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.