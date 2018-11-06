Motte’s Minute: ‘Selfie Kid’ steals the show at Texas
Video Details
In this weeks edition of 'Motte's Minute' Daryl Motte shows you Kevin Harvick's awesome celebration in Texas with a random fan, and gives a PSA about stray tires.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices