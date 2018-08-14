[MUSIC PLAYING] - Well, we've been waiting patiently-- or impatiently, for some of us-- and the time has finally come. We welcome in Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace. And you two together once again. What brings you back, Rusty?

- Well, we've got a special paint scheme that I ran, and we're going to unveil this today. And I believe Brad is going to run this paint scheme in Darlington. So it's the throwback week at Darlington, and I'm really proud that he chose this scheme. Because this particular one we're going to show is pretty cool.

- All right. Full disclosure. So Rusty and Brad, they have not actually seen the car yet. Brad tried to look at it before he came on, and he hasn't seen it. So we're going to have you guys pull it back. Because I know we're all excited to see it, as well.

- None of us have seen it.

- Are we ready?

- Yeah, go ahead.

- Let's do it.

- Let's do it.

- Is there a drum roll?

- Brad was a little uncomfortable that he wasn't able to see it, right, Brad?

- OK. Ready? Here we go.

- This is going to be cool. Oooh! Beautiful.

- Wow. Look at that.

BRAD KESELOWSKI: Whoa.

- What do you think, Brad?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: I like the black. Oh, and the gold numbers. Yes, I remember this car.

RUSTY WALLACE: This was one mean Hot Rod. It won the Coca-Cola 600 in 1990. It won the big road course in Sears Point in 1990. So two wins in '90 with this paint scheme. And it was the very first time that Miller Brewing Company got involved with our team, and that was the scheme.

HOST 1: And the interesting thing is this really-- you weren't with Penske at the time that you ran this paint scheme.

RUSTY WALLACE: Yeah, this particular paint scheme was with the Blue Max team, the team I won my championship with back in 1989. And when that sponsorship ran out, Miller came on for one year. And everybody pretty well knew we were going to start Team Penske at that point. So one year with Blue Max, and then onto Team Penske.

- Biggest memory from this paint scheme for you is what, Rusty?

- Coming down after I won the Coca-Cola 600, and my crew ran out on pit road with a big, gigantic blackboard. And all it said on the blackboard was "party."

[LAUGHTER]

HOST 2: That's awesome.

RUSTY WALLACE: And so the whole team's out there rocking the place out. It says party, and it went-- it was game on. 100-- you know, place completely sold out, a mad house. It was just an incredible scene. Everybody flipping out, going crazy. I'll never forget it.

HOST 1: Brad, you're seeing it for the first time. What does it mean to you to run a paint scheme like this? And you hear the passion still in his voice, and how much this meant to him.

- Well, I think I'm in such a unique opportunity to get to drive a car that has such a pedigree, you know? There's not a lot of cars like this. You think of the iconic cars in NASCAR, and this is one of the first ones that comes to mind.

So to get to drive the two car, and to get to follow, really, the legacy that Rusty has left for this car and for, you know, the Miller brand is a very unique opportunity. I just want to make the most of it. I'm hopeful we can get it in Victory Lane in Darlington.

- Ah, you will.

- Yeah, we're ready.

- I feel pretty confident.

- We're ready.

- Now, do you have any input into the designs of these cars when you go to Darlington?

- I just tell them, pick something Rusty drove and it will be good. Because, really, you didn't have any bad paint schemes that I can remember.

- Oh.

- Every car you had was just so well done, and I think that's a reflection of your taste. Because you've had a lot of input in them, from what I'm told.

- Well, we all had-- it was a team, there was no doubt about that. But the driver sure doesn't want to drive anything that doesn't look cool.

- No, no.

- And if they showed us a paint scheme they came up with that I didn't like, I'm going, man, that's not cool enough. You got to do something different.

- Well, we all know that Rusty's the coolest cat, right? So if he's going to have a car, it's got to be a cool car.

- And last year, you ran one of Rusty's old paint schemes, too. What was the fan reaction, Brad, when people came up to you?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: Oh, people are always asking, when are you going to bring back the black and gold car? And this was Midnight that we ran last year.

HOST 2: Awesome.

BRAD KESELOWSKI: A little different scheme, but there are some similarities, as well. And that car was just-- whoo-- smoking hot.

- You're up in the booth, right, broadcasting this for radio.

- Yes.

- So what's it like for you to look down on the track and see one of your old cars?

- It was emotional because, I mean, these cars did so much for my career, especially Midnight. That black and yellow scheme-- you talk to all the fans that were my fans, or basically anybody--

HOST 2: They know it.

- And they love that car.

- Absolutely.

- You just use the word Midnight, and they just go, oh, yeah, I know that car, you know? So it was so simple. Actually, Roger Penske did that particular one himself. He said, I want a simple car. I don't want hardly any decals on it. I want it black. I want it yellow. I want it to pop. And boy, did it. It was a good design.

- It really did pop. Yes, sir.

HOST 2: And your boss man, Roger, is a historian. Does he get really behind this Throwback Weekend at Darlington?

- I think everybody gets behind Throwback Weekend. You know, Dale Jr. said it best, I think, one year when he said it's like a NASCAR Halloween party, costume party. And if you're not dressed up, don't come to the party. You're not cool. So I'm glad we got the right outfit.