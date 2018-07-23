- Let's go Next Level, with that pass for the win Sunday in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Interesting to me, David, that Kevin Harvick referenced the rain on his windshield, because a few laps before he made the pass, Kyle Busch was telling NASCAR, it is raining. He felt like maybe that we should see the caution flag.

Let's go ahead and see what happened here with just a few laps to go in Sunday's race.

- Yeah. You can see here that the four car definitely has an advantage, and you would think that he's going to try to drive in hard. He can almost get to Kyle's door, getting into turn one, but Kevin's smart. He's thinking about the rain, driving his car, how many laps to go in the race, and a lapcar, Bubba Wallace, just five or six car lengths up.

So Harvick rolls into turn one. He wants to keep that momentum going. And you can see right here, he's already turning, trying to make the corner. I think he's rolling a little bit more speed. You got the 18 rolling a little straighter. And I think Harvick rolls in, and he's going to touch the 18.

- So Kyle says he's been using me up for a few laps in the corners. How much of this move is calculated here by Harvick knowing this is the time. I got to go get it done.

- Yeah, you're building your evidence, lap in and lap off, and Kyle Busch knows that he's a little slower than Harvick. So he's trying to be perfect. He doesn't want to slip because he knows that four car's going to attack.

On the other end, Harvick is being really smooth, and he's going to be aggressive. And he wants to continue that momentum because if he checks up, it's harder to turn underneath and get a run on Kyle. So he's going to stay off the brakes, and he's going to let that back bumper of the 18 car be the brakes.

- How much debris on the tires when you go that wide?

- Yeah. I mean, just look at all this stuff up here. It's a mess. And through the VHT-- I want to point out here-- that there's a very tight grip path right through there. And so whenever you jump the cushion like in a dirt track, it's a mess up there, and it's a wonder that Kyle kept it off the wall, and he didn't tear the 18 car up.

- So he doesn't wreck, right? But Harvick is pretty aggressive. How much of that for Kevin is insurance? Just a few laps to go, if I send him outside the grip strip, no chance he's going to come back and get me.

- Yeah, I know he had to cross that through his mind. And I see that 43 car just a few car-lengths up. You know, you never know how that dynamic's going to work-- catching a lap car, you've got a little bit of rain sprinkle, you're in the closing laps, and when you get down to three, two, one, that 18 car-- that back bumper is going to get wider and wider and wider. So Harvick made the move at the right time.

- So that's how it goes down at New Hampshire. And I think we've all been reminded in recent weeks, the playoffs are just around the corner because you go back to Chicago, and this is what happened final lap between the two Kyles, Busch and Larson.

DAVID RAGAN: And Kyle Busch walks away with the trophy on this occasion. So this is great racing. You've got fast cars, everybody is hungry for a win, and the roles are just reversed this weekend.

- Hey, you know, I'm going to remind you of this. For the first time ever, there will be two short-track races in the playoffs, David. Keep that in mind. We could be standing here again talking about the old bump-and-run.