Motte’s Minute: Clarifying Martin Truex Jr.’s ‘Ford’ comments after the race in Kansas
Video Details
In this weeks edition of Motte's Minute, Daryl Motte clarifies Martin Truex Jr.'s comments about Ford having an unfair advantage.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices