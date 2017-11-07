Show Transcript Hide Transcript

[ENGINE ROAR] ANNOUNCER: It's The AAA Texas 500, a crucial stop if you want to try to claim the championship of 2017. We have eight drivers that have a shot at competing for a championship, when we get to Homestead-Miami.

SPOTTER: All right, going off Kurt, here we go. Nice smooth shifts. Take care of it. Long, long race. Have some fun, here we go.

ANNOUNCER: Green flag is in the air. We're racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

SPOTTER: Green flag, green flag, green flag. Rolling good.

[CAR REVVING]

KEVIN HARVICK: My car was good all weekend. We practiced well, we qualified well. Stage 1 was really no different. We made some adjustments to the car. We were tight the first three or four runs of the day. And then the last three or four runs today, we added a piece of tape and then that's really the only thing that we changed all day.

RODNEY CHILDERS: We've had a lot of ups and downs since Sonoma. A lot of people complaining and blaming and stuff on other things. The coolest thing is, we got to work a couple of months ago and decided that we weren't going to just laid down. And we were going to work hard and try to make our stuff better. And it's been amazing what has happened over the last couple months.

ANNOUNCER: New leader here at Texas Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson got big time loose. Kevin Harvick moves to the number one spot.

COMMENTATOR: Stage win would not mean nearly as much to Martin Truex Jr., as it would mean to Kevin Harvick.

ANNOUNCER: Out of turn four, give stage 1 in the green white checkered flag, to Kevin Harvick.

COMMENTATOR 2: Stage 1 winner, Kevin Harvick says, he's tied all four, never touched the track bar. ANNOUNCER: Hamlin, with that four tire change gains two spots from third up the first. Kevin Harvick falls one to the second spot.

CREW CHIEF: You want us to ask Denny if he wants to take the top, and us let him in getting in to 1?

KEVIN HARVICK: Nah.

CREW CHIEF: 10-4

SPOTTER: Watch your bottom. #42's pushing. You're good, trying to middle. You're fine.

COMMENTATOR: Hamlin splits up the racetrack, barely hanging on to his bar! He'll get freight trained by the field.

ANNOUNCER: Watching right now, it is Kyle Larson in command, over Kevin Harvick. Kyle Larson will win stage 2 here at Texas Motor Speedway. Coming home in second will be Kevin Harvick.

CREW CHIEF: Two, one.

[ENGINE NOISE]

CREW CHIEF: Go hard, go hard. Get out there, get out there. Two tires on the #78, and then two tires on the #77, which is p3. #20 car stayed out.

RODNEY CHILDERS: We wanted to get those stage points in the first two stages. But once those stages were overwith, it was all about focusing on the end of the race.

SPOTTER: Green, green, green. All rolling. Rolling good.

RODNEY CHILDERS: It's all about putting yourself in the right spot. We were just fortunate that it all worked out at the right time.

ANNOUNCER: Kevin Harvick back there battling hard, was able to make that stick on the top of the racetrack, in that fight with Matt Kenseth.

SPOTTER: #42 just spun and hit the fence behind you.

COMMENTATOR: Kyle Larson is in big trouble! Big fireball erupts, as he rides the outside wall in turn 2.

CREW CHIEF: They're probably gonna stop you over here. Make sure all your fans are off.

ANNOUNCER: The caution has turned into our first red flag of the day. They have stopped the cars in turns 1 and 2.

RODNEY CHILDERS: That red flag was good for all of us. I think it gave him time to think about what he was doing behind the wheel. Can I do something different or not.

KEVIN HARVICK: Kind of thought we were in a bad position. Our car hadn't fired off very well in the bottom, on those restarts underneath people. So my goal was to try to just maintain what I had, and if not maintain, try to get by the 5, or minimize the damage.

CREW CHIEF: Tell that #5 we're coming through.

SPOTTER: Told the #5, we're going.

- After we got settled down, our car was quite a bit better than the #22. And we were able to get by him.

ANNOUNCER: Kevin Harvick has just taken over third, from Joey Logano.

SPOTTER: Smooth and straight. 34 to go.

COMMENTATOR: Here comes Harvick. Wants that second spot. He's gonna try to take it away going into 3, and Harvick easily takes the spot.

ANNOUNCER: And that is going to be with 27 laps to go. Now let's watch and see if we can chase down the leader, Truex.

KEVIN HARVICK: The key to the whole thing was when Martin got held up in traffic. I didn't have to waste 5 or 6 laps trying to catch up. I made up the whole chunk of time, pretty much in one corner.

COMMENTATOR: That's all it took. Now we got a race. He's only about a couple car lengths back. He's closing in on the leader.

- He was doing a really good job of keeping his car pinned right to the bottom of the racetrack.

SPOTTER: That's what need right there. Keep an eye on him. You're better than him.

KEVIN HARVICK: It was just a matter of him making a mistake.

COMMENTATOR: A little wiggle from Truex. Here comes Harvick to the outside. He wants the lead.

SPOTTER: Still there. Still there. Left rear. Still there. Door. Clear, clear, clear, clear.

COMMENTATOR: New leader on 4, Kevin Harvick!

SPOTTER: Hit your marks now. Hit your marks. Hit you're marks. Hit your marks.

COMMENTATOR: An absolutely splendid run, with the man they call, The Closer. Havrick headed for home, off turn 4.

SPOTTER: You're damn right.

ANNOUNCER: Hello Homestead, this is Kevin Harvick making a reservation for the championship for--

SPOTTER: Going Homestead!

KEVIN HARVICK: How about that boys? Texas W, great job! Awesome!

CREW CHIEF: Burn 'em down brother!

RODNEY CHILDERS: I definitely feel like we're peaking at the right time. And it's hard to go race for a win, when you're just panicked about what's going on with everybody else throughout the day. I feel like now we can just go out there and relax, race for the win, and be ready for Homestead when the time comes.

CREW MEMBER: You are the man, baby! Whew!

- When you look at the timing of the win, I think it's definitely a great confidence builder for our team. We felt like we've been capable of being in contention, and having the chance to run up front and lead laps on these mile and a half racetracks. So since the playoffs have started, I think our cars have become a lot faster and a lot more competitive. I know it's been a long season and a lot of work, but to be peaking at this particular time feels good.

[MUSIC PLAYING]