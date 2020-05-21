Clint Bowyer hits the wall and spins out after winning stages 1 & 2 of Toyota 500 | NASCAR on FOX
Video Details
It looked as though Clint Bowyer was going to have a solid shot at winning the Toyota 500 after winning the first two stages of the race. But he hit the wall and spun out with 35 laps to go in the race.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.