Full highlights from Lucas di Grassi’s thrilling victory at the Mexico city ePrix | 2019 ABB FORMULA E
Video Details
Lucas di Grassi takes advantage of a late-race mistake by Pascal Wehrlein to win the Mexico City ePrix
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618