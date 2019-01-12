Jérôme d’Ambrosio scores his first career victory at the Marrakesh ePrix | 2019 ABB FORMULA E
Jérôme d'Ambrosio scores his first career win at the Marrakesh ePrix after BMW teammates António Félix da Costa and Alexander Sims wreck racing for the lead.
