J.R. Todd wins Funny Car Final at Indianapolis | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Video Details
J.R. Todd beats Matt Hagan in the Funny Car final at the Chevrolet Performance NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.
