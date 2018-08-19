BMW & Lexus take class wins at the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway
Video Details
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 25 BMW takes the overall win in the GTLM class while the No. 14 Lexus wins in GTD.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices