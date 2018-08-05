Brown, Capps, & Gray take pro class wins at Seattle | 2018 NHRA DRAG RACING
Watch Antron Brown, Ron Capps, and Tanner Gray take home the top prizes in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock finals at the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals.
