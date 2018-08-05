The No. 54 Prototype wins at Road America as Andy Lally goes head-on into the wall
Video Details
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 54 Prototype wins the 2018 Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America as Andy Lally in the No. 44 wrecks hard on the final lap.
