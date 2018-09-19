AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:35 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 6:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Richmond Raceway (oval, 0.75 miles).

Race distance: 300 miles, 400 laps.

Last race: Brad Keselowski opened the playoffs with his third straight win.

Fast facts: Keselowski’s victory in Las Vegas was his 27th and the 500th across all competitions for owner Roger Penske. …Ryan Newman announced on Saturday afternoon that he won’t be back with Richard Childress Racing in 2019. Newman plans to run in the Cup series next year, but he has yet to announce his future plans. …Martin Truex Jr. is in first heading to Richmond, followed by Kyle Busch, Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

Next race: Bank of America Roval 400, Sept. 30, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

GO BOWLING 250

Site: Richmond.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:30 & 10:10 a.m.; qualifying, 4:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 187.5 miles, 250 laps.

Last race: Ross Chastain led 180 of 200 laps in a dominant effort last weekend.

Fast facts: Last week’s victory was the first of Chastain’s career and just his second top-five finish in 26 starts in 2018. … Dale Earnhardt Jr. is returning to the track this weekend at Richmond. Earnhardt hasn’t said if it’ll be his final career race, saying he’d only run races for JR Motorsports that involve sponsorship packages to fund races for the other four teams in the JRM shop. …Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell remain 1-2 in the standings, followed by Elliott Sadler and Cole Custer.

Next race: Drive for the Cure 200, Sept. 29, Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last race: Grant Enfinger clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs with his first win of the year in Las Vegas.

Next race: Talladega 250, Oct. 13, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon clinched his fifth championship by finishing second in Sonoma.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole for his fourth victory in five races.

Next race: Russian Grand Prix, Sept. 30, Sochi Autodrome, Sochi, Russia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

MIDWEST NATIONALS

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 & 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 4 & 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4:45 p.m.

Track: Gateway Motorsports Park

Last year: Steve Torrence won last year in Top Fuel outside of St. Louis.

Last race: Clay Millican opened the playoffs with a Top Fuel victory.

Fast facts: A first-round loss at Maple Grove Raceway last weekend dropped defending champion Brittany Force to 10th in points following the postseason opener. Force won three playoff races on her way to the championship in 2017, but she has just one win this season. …Ron Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at Gateway last season.

Next race: AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Oct. 4-7, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, BeFour the Crowns Showdown, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio; Saturday, Commonwealth Clash, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com