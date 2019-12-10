Ken Rosenthal: Strasburg’s record contract makes Rendon, Nationals reunion unlikely
Stephen Strasburg inked a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Nationals, the biggest for a pitcher in MLB history. FOX MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said the signing makes it highly unlikely that star third baseman Anthony Rendon will be back in Washington next season.
