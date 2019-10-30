Nationals manager Dave Morgan on what he expects from Max Scherzer in Game 7: ‘He feels good’
Before what should be an epic Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, Nationals manager Dave Morgan spoke to our Tom Verducci to explain how Max Scherzer is feeling and why he's made some of the pitching choices he's made in this World Series.
